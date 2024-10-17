Telangana CM Revanth to convene special Assembly session over Musi project

Hyderabad: Clarifying that the Musi Riverfront project was not a mere “beautification” project, the Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy called on the state presidents of the BJP, BRS, and AIMIM to submit their proposals and questions regarding the Musi Rejuvenation Project, assuring that the state government would provide a detailed written response to their inquiries.

He assured that he would soon convene a special Assembly session over the same and is also considering the possibility of inviting Lok Sabha MPs representing the areas along the Musi River to participate. These MPs would be seated in a designated enclosure and would be involved in the discussions.

Addressing the media at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana state secretariat on Thursday, October 17, he urged the people not to buy the misconceptions being sold by those opposing the project.

“This project is not about the beautification of the Musi River; it is solely focused on restoring and rejuvenating it. The state government has only made tender agreements for the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) for Rs 141 crore, and nothing more. If the people in this room are opposed to proceeding with this project, I am prepared to cancel the tender and personally compensate the companies involved, ensuring that there is no loss to the public treasury,” he asserted emotionally.

“I consider myself the captain of this team. If the players do not wish to participate, how can I motivate them to play?” he questioned.

He noted that five companies would collaborate to prepare the detailed project report within 18 months. Following that, restoration and construction works are expected to be completed over the next four to five years.

The DPR will encompass every detail of the project, including costs and funding sources.

He made it clear that not a single house was demolished while relocating approximately 200 families from the Musi riverbed. He stated that not only were these families relocated to 2BHK houses, but the state government also covered their transportation costs.

“We did not act as you did when evicting people from 14 villages for the construction of the Mallannasagar reservoir. We did not employ horses and police officers to suppress their protests and detain them,” he reminded the BRS leaders.

He challenged former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his BRS entourage to visit any villages in the Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies where reservoirs were constructed during the BRS government to hold public hearings about the land acquisition process.

“I am ready to attend without any security. Are you willing to come?” he taunted the BRS leaders.

He also challenged MLAs T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao (KTR), and MP Eatala Rajender to spend three months on the banks of the Musi River, assuring them that the state government would cover their rent and provide food during their stay.

“If, after three months, you still believe that the people should continue living in such dire conditions, I will cancel the project without argument or debate. This is an excellent opportunity for you to prove me wrong—take advantage of it,” Revanth asserted.

Revanth Reddy explained that the demarcation of houses in the Musi buffer zone is part of an awareness programme, and he has already instructed officials to allocate 2 BHK houses to 1,690 families residing on the riverbed.

“We will establish a cabinet sub-committee to devise solutions for compensating families living in approximately 10,000 houses within the buffer zone. We welcome proposals on how to rehabilitate and resettle them. The state government is open to listening to everyone,” he assured.