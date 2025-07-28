Telangana CM seeks President’s appointment to pass 42 pc BC reservation Bills

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has sought an appointment from President Droupadi Murmu on any day between August 5, 6 and 7, to push for the clearance of the Backward Classes (BC) reservations bills passed by Telangana assembly and sent to the president through Telangana governor on March 30, 2025.

Telangana cabinet held it’s meeting at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Monday, July 28, deliberating on the 42 percent BC reservations in the local body elections, in view of the High Court directing the state government and the state election commission to conduct the elections within three months.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, BC welfare minister called upon all the political leaders irrespective of political party affiliation, and the BC associations and activists to come to Delhi to exert pressure on the Centre to pass the two legislations.

He said that the state government would use all possible means to force the Centre to heed to the demand to implement 42 percent reservations for BCs in Telangana.

He criticised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president N Ramchander Rao for opposing the 42 percent reservations for the BCs in education, employment and in political representation in the local bodies, though his party MLAs had supported the bills in the assembly when they were passed.