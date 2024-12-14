Telangana CM stands by govt’s position on sub-classification of SCs

Hyderabad: Reiterating the state government’s stand on the sub-classification of SCs, chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that the classification would be done without causing difficulties for any sections.

Addressing the “Global Madiga Day” celebrations held in Hyderabad on Saturday, December 14, Revanth Reddy said that the Shameem Akhtar Commission report would be out in a week, after which the process for the classification will be initiated.

He reminded that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had made the party’s stand clear through the Chevella Declaration before the 2023 Telangana assembly elections.

” Soon after the Congress came to power in the state, the government appointed lawyers under the leadership of Damodar Raja Narsimha to present strong arguments in the SC categorization case that was pending in the Supreme Court. ” The state government played a key role in the pronouncement of the Supreme Court judgement and announced its commitment to implement the apex court’s verdict on the floor of the assembly,” he said.

Asserting that the Congress was giving adequate representation to Madigas in politics and administration, he said that for the first time, an officer belonging to the Madiga community had been made the vice-chancellor of Osmania University.

He also pointed out that Dr Sangeeta has been appointed at the CMO peshi, and opportunities for the Madiga community as the vice-chancellor of IIT and as a member of the education commission in the higher education department proved how the government was giving importance to the Madiga community.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Doddi Komuraiah Kuruva Bhavan at Kokapet later in the day.