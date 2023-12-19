Telangana CM to discuss cabinet expansion with Congress brass in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy left for New Delhi on Tuesday, December 19, to discuss the expansion of the state cabinet with senior members of Congress.

He will meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge and All India Congress Committee members Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He is likely to discuss the cabinet expansion and ministerial berths for minority leaders. He will also discuss selection of some MLCs (Members of Legislative Council).

He is expected to discuss the allocation of the remaining six portfolios after 12 portfolios were given to 11 ministers recently. While home, law and order and municipal administration departments are handled by Revanth himself, deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu handles the finance and energy department, and Uttam Kumar Reddy has irrigation and civil supplies.

According to local reports, senior Congress leader from Telangana Shabbir Ali is being considered for a ministerial berth.

The chief minister is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.