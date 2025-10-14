Telangana CM to hand over TGPSC Group 2 appointment letters on Oct 18

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will hand over the appointment letters to Group 2 candidates selected through the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on October 18.

According to a press release from the Chief Minister’s office, a total of 783 candidates across 16 departments will receive their appointment letters at the ceremony held at Shilpakala Vedika.

A meeting was held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, where the Chief Secretary instructed officials to complete the certificate verification process of the selected candidates at the earliest.

Secretaries of Revenue, Home and General Administration have been asked to ensure smooth conduct of the program.

The meeting was attended by Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Shivdhar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Principal Secretaries Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, Rizvi, and Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretaries Lokesh Kumar and TK Sridevi, GHMC commissioner RV Karnan and other officials.