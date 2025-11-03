Telangana CM to launch aerial electromagnetic survey at SLBC tunnel

Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy left for the SLBC tunnel in a chopper from the Begumpet airport on Monday, November 3. Accompanied by cabinet ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the CM will launch the aerial electromagnetic survey for SLBC tunnel works, part of which had collapsed earlier in February.

On February 22, a portion of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool collapsed, locking eight workers, including two engineers, inside the debris and slush. Eight persons–engineers and labourers were trapped under the collapsed roof of the SLBC tunnel since then. Rescue operation with experts from 11 agencies including the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, GSI, SCCL, fire services, police, irrigation department, NGRI, HYDRAA, SCR plasma cutters, Rat Miners, L&T, Navayuga, JP, were engaged for more than a week to rescue the workers trapped due to the SLBC tunnel collapse.

On Monday, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues will reach Mannevari Palli in the Achampeta mandal of Nagarkurnool district and inspect the helicopter which is being used for the survey. The CM will flag off the helicopter operations at the SLBC outlet near Mannevari Palle.

The CM and ministers will also fly along with the surveying helicopter for a few kilometers and review the survey from aerial view. The important heliborne magnetic survey is being carried out under the supervision of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

The survey at the SLBC tunnel will be carried out with a special transmitter installed in the helicopter and the geological data will be collected up to a depth of 1000 meters in the ground. This high-tech survey will also help to identify shear zones and water flows inside the ground in the tunnel.