Telangana CM to launch distribution of new ration cards on Aug 15

In a statement, Telangana Minister for Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies, N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the CM has approved the programme schedule for the Telangana-wide launch.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will distribute new PDS ration cards to people on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.

In a statement, Telangana Minister for Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies, N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the CM has approved the programme schedule for the Telangana-wide launch.

The state-level inaugural function will be held at Sangareddy, where the Chief Minister will formally commence the distribution of the new ration cards. The distribution will be carried out across 119 constituencies in the state.

Subhan Bakery

The distribution of ration cards in the constituencies will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The programme shall be coordinated by a designated Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), with all necessary support from the District Administration and the Civil Supplies Department.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button