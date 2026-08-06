Telangana CM to launch distribution of new ration cards on Aug 15

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will distribute new PDS ration cards to people on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.

In a statement, Telangana Minister for Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies, N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the CM has approved the programme schedule for the Telangana-wide launch.

The state-level inaugural function will be held at Sangareddy, where the Chief Minister will formally commence the distribution of the new ration cards. The distribution will be carried out across 119 constituencies in the state.

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The distribution of ration cards in the constituencies will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The programme shall be coordinated by a designated Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), with all necessary support from the District Administration and the Civil Supplies Department.