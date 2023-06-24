Telangana: CM to launch Podu Land pattas distribution on June 30

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will launch the Podu Land pattas distribution programme for the tribal community on June 30.

KCR will formally launch the pattas distribution programme from the Asifabad district headquarters on the same day while ministers and MLAs will also distribute pattas to the beneficiaries in their respective assembly constituencies and districts.

Earlier, the state government had announced the pattas distribution programme from June 24 but due to unavoidable reasons, the programme has been postponed to June 30.

In the wake of the visit of the Election Commission to Telangana, the conduct of the training classes for collectors for two days ( Friday and Saturday) by the Commission and the Bakri Eid festival falling on June 29, the state government postponed the pattas distribution programme.

During the visit, CM KCR will inaugurate the newly constructed Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District Integrated Collectorate Office Complex and District SP Office on June 30.