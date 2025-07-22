Telangana CM to present caste census methodology to Congress MPs in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to deliver a detailed presentation on the state’s caste census methodology to Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) from across India on July 24 in Delhi.

The event will take place at the Congress headquarters and aims to explain the comprehensive nature of the survey process conducted in Telangana.

Joining the chief minister in Delhi will be deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, several state ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from the Backwards Classes (BC) communities of Telangana, who have all been invited to attend the presentation. State officials and representatives are scheduled to depart for Delhi on Wednesday, July 23.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly has already passed a resolution to provide 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).

To implement this reservation in local body elections, the state cabinet has decided to promulgate an ordinance, bypassing delays at the central level. The government is seeking national support and parliamentary approval for a bill to increase BC reservations, with the intention of building momentum and solidarity at the national level.

Before the main event, chief minister Revanth Reddy is expected to meet with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to underscore the importance of increasing BC reservations and to advocate for nationwide social justice measures.