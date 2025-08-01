Telangana CM to review Kaleshwaram project report on Friday

Hyderabad: The PC Ghose commission, investigating the Kaleshwaram project scam has submitted its report to the Telangana chief minister’s office. The report will be reviewed on Friday.

Telangana irrigation minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, chairperson of the commission, PC Ghose, along with Telangana chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao and principal secretary Rahul Bojja, will meet CM A Revanth Reddy.

The commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose, submitted its report to Telangana irrigation department secretary Rahul Bojja, who then forwarded the same to chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao.

The commission probed the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project constructed by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The one-man commission was constituted on March 14, 2024, to probe the allegations. Some piers of the Medigadda Barrage had caved in during October 2023. After the Congress party came to power in December 2024, it ordered a probe by the Vigilance Department.

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) was also tasked with conducting an investigation into all aspects of the mega project. After the preliminary report by the Vigilance Department highlighted irregularities, chief minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced a judicial probe during a debate in the Assembly.

The term of the commission has been extended seven times so far after the initial period ended on June 30, 2024. In May this year, the term was extended till July 31.

After the last extension, the Commission summoned BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and former ministers T. Harish Rao and Eatala Rajender.

KCR appeared before the Commission on June 11. The BRS leader, who was the chief minister from 2014 to 2023, was reportedly questioned by the Commission about the redesign of the project and the policy and finance-related decisions taken for its construction.

KCR reportedly gave a report on the project to the Commission, highlighting key features of the project and explaining the need to redesign and re-engineer it.

With inputs from IANS