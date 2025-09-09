Telangana CM urges Gadkari to approve Hyderabad-Bandar Port greenfield hwy

New Delhi: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy urged Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari to approve the 12-lane Greenfield highway between Hyderabad Bharat Future City and Bandar Port via Amaravati.

During his visit to Delhi on Tuesday, September 9, Revanth Reddy met the union minister and explained that the road connectivity between Hyderabad and Bandar Port was necessary, as Hyderabad doesn’t have a sea-port.

He said that 118 km of the Greenfield Highway will fall in Telangana, and the rest would fall in Andhra Pradesh.

He sought the Centre’s permissions for laying a 4-lane elevated corridor between the Mannanur and Srisailam forest stretch (NH 765) under the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Nagarkurnool district, and a 4-lane greenfield highway between Raviryala, Amangal and Mannanur.

If these greenfield highways were constructed, he said it would improve transportation between the Krishnapatnam Port in AP, and the road connectivity between Hyderabad and Markapuram, Kambham, Kanigiri and Nellore.

In the wake of 90 percent of land acquisition been completed for the Regional Ring Road’s (RRR) north part, Revanth Reddy also urged Nitin Gadkari to secure finance and cabinet approvals to begin works for the north part, and permissions for RRR’s south part.

Also Read NHAI puts off RRR north tenders again, sets Nov 4 for bid opening

He also requested the union minister to announce Hyderabad-Mancherial Greenfield Highway as a national highway.

Revanth Reddy requested Gadkari to approve the proposed works for Rs 868 under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

Responding positively to Revanth Reddy’s requests, Nitin Gadkari said that a central team will be sent to Telangana to examine the prospects of the proposed Bharat Future City- Amaravati-Bandar port greenfield highway.

Revanth Reddy said that a meeting with be held with the officials of the National Highways Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Hyderabad on September 9.