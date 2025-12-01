Telangana CM urges HUDCO to grant loans at low interest rates

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, December 1 urged the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited(HUDCO) chairman Sanjay Kulshrestha, to provide loans at lower interest rates for the prestigious development projects launched by the Telangana government.

Kulshrestha met Reddy in Hyderabad, and they discussed projects including Bharat Future City, Hyderabad Metro Rail extension, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Radial Roads. The chief minister briefed Kulshrestha regarding the construction of greenfield roads from the Bharat Future City to Chennai via Bengaluru and Amaravati, the greenfield highway to Bandar Port and the bullet train.

Reddy also brought loan reconstruction to the HUDCO chairman’s attention and the high interest rates taken by the Telangana government in the past. Kulshrestha said that the issue would be resolved. He further informed the Telangana CM that loans have been sanctioned for the Indiramma housing scheme.

Kulshreshtha further said that the corporation will release funds for the construction of 10 lakh houses under the Indiramma Indlu scheme. Following the meeting, Reddy invited the HUDCO chairman to attend the Global Summit to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.