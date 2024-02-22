Telangana CM warns officials of suspension over power cuts

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday issued a stern warning against power cuts in the state, declaring that officials responsible would face suspension.

Reddy expressed concerns over ‘deliberate disruptions’ to electricity supply, attributing them to personnel appointed during the previous government. “We have received information that some field-level staff, appointed during the previous administration, are intentionally causing power cuts to tarnish the reputation of the Congress government,” stated chief minister Reddy.



The CM also questioned the Energy department officials on the issue during the review meeting on Gruha Jyoti and supply of Rs-500 LPG cylinder to eligible beneficiaries.

Highlighting efforts to undermine the government’s image, Reddy cautioned that severe action would be taken against any officers or staff involved in such activities. He emphasised the officials’ responsibility to combat misinformation and promptly investigate any interruptions lasting longer than five minutes.

During the meeting, TS Transco and TS Genco chairman and managing director SAM Rizvi said that the utilities supplied more power during the last two months compared to the same period last year.

Recent data revealed a notable increase in electricity supply compared to the previous year. From February 1 to 13, the state supplied an average of 264.95 million units of electricity per day, surpassing last year’s figure of 242.44 million units for the same period.

Additionally, January 2024 witnessed a significant rise in electricity supply, with over 243.12 million units supplied compared to 230.54 million units in January the previous year.