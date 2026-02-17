Telangana CM’s brother faces Congress workers’ ire over chairperson post

Kodangal-in-charge Tirupati Reddy reportedly fled from the spot soon after the police issued a lathi-charge

News Desk |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 17th February 2026 4:07 pm IST
Convoy of Telangana CM's brother attacked over municipal chairperson's post

Hyderabad: A convoy of Tirupati Reddy, brother of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, was allegedly attacked with stones in Maddur Municipality on Tuesday, February 17.

Congress workers protested in Revanth’s constituency in Narayanapet district, following a dispute over the Municipal Chairman position.

They attacked Tirupati’s convoy, prompting the Kodangal police to resort to lathi charge to disperse the protesting Congress workers.

It is believed that the Kodangal-in-charge reportedly fled from the spot as soon as the police arrived.

Hours before, a heavy police presence was reported in the Thorrur Municipality ahead of the rescheduled municipal chairperson election. The indirect elections to the post of chairperson in Jangaon, Thorrur, Dornakal, and Sultanabad municipalities were postponed on Monday, February 16.

The decision was taken after clashes between workers of the Indian National Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, along with a lack of quorum in council meetings.

