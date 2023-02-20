Telangana: Coaching classes for Group 2 exams to be telecasted

Telangana: Live online coaching classes for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-II (Prelims) Examinations are set to be telecasted from February 27 onwards.

Social Structure, Issues of Public Policies, Issues of Development and Change, and Science & Technology topics will be covered in the live coaching classes.

The telecast will start on 27 February through Jai Telangana TV INB News, Hyderabad for a period of 2 months, said a press note from Telangana Backward Classes study circles.

All TSPSC Group II exam aspirants can watch the live coaching classes for one and a half hours from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM on Jai Telangana TV INB News daily.