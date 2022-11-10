Telangana: Coal miners protest against PM’s visit to Ramagundam 

'Modi Go Back' protests gain momentum ahead of PM Narendra Modi‘s proposed visit to Ramagundam on 12th November.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th November 2022 3:47 pm IST
Telangana: Coal miners protest against PM's visit to Ramagundam 
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Coal mine workers at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), on Thursday staged protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s tour to Ramagundam in Srirampur, Bellamapalli and Mandamarri.

‘Modi Go Back’ protests gain momentum ahead of PM Narendra Modi‘s proposed visit to Ramagundam on 12th November.

Also Read
Coal production affected by rain in SCCL Kothagudem mines

The workers, holding placards, criticised PM Modi for trying to privatise coal blocks in Telangana and affecting the ‘livelihood’ of miners.

Activists of Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham (TBGKS), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) joined the protest.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button