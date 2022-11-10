Telangana: Coal miners protest against PM’s visit to Ramagundam 

Hyderabad: The Coal mine workers at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), on Thursday staged protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s tour to Ramagundam in Srirampur, Bellamapalli and Mandamarri.



‘Modi Go Back’ protests gain momentum ahead of PM Narendra Modi‘s proposed visit to Ramagundam on 12th November.

The workers, holding placards, criticised PM Modi for trying to privatise coal blocks in Telangana and affecting the ‘livelihood’ of miners.

Activists of Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham (TBGKS), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) joined the protest.