Telangana: Committee formed to examine reinstatement of TGSRTC workers

The government order was issued by special chief secretary Vikas Raj.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 12th December 2024 7:46 pm IST
Committee formed to examine the request of removed TGSRTC employees.

Hyderabad: The state government, on Thursday, December 12, formed a three-member committee to examine the request of removed Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) workers to be reinstated into the service.

The government order was issued by special chief secretary Vikas Raj, appointing principal secretary for labour, employment and training Sanjay Kumar, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) CEO Divya Devarajan as members and TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar as the convener.

Also Read
Telangana govt sets deadline for Indiramma applications approval

The removed TGSRTC employees had submitted a representation to transport and backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar on June 13, 2024, requesting the state government to reinstate them in the service.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 12th December 2024 7:46 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Syria updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button