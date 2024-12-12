Telangana govt sets deadline for Indiramma applications approval

Hyderabad: The government received 8 million applications for Indiramma houses and the acceptance of these applications should be completed by December 31, said the revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

On Wednesday, December 12 the minister held a video conference at the secretariat with Telangana chief minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy and chief secretary Shanti Kumari. They discussed the examination of Indiramma house applications, the conduct of Group-II examinations, a social survey, and other related issues.

Instructing officials to involve members of the Indiramma committees in the verification process, minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy directed the collectors to appoint one surveyor for every 500 applicants to verify the applications.

He also directed the collectors to hold daily review meetings and ensure that all details of applicants are recorded in the dedicated mobile app.

The revenue and housing minister also highlighted that A toll-free number should be made available at every collectorate to receive complaints and suggestions from the people.

Caste survey reached 99.09 pc

The minister directed officials to inspect hostels and residential schools to ensure the quality of food being served to students. He announced that MPs, MLAs, and MLCs will visit these institutions on December 14 to share food with the students.

Regarding the ongoing caste survey, minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy stated that the final date for completion is December 13. He mentioned that the survey has already achieved 99.09 percent completion.

What is Indiramma housing scheme?

To provide housing facilities to all homeless citizens in Telangana, the state government introduced the Indiramma Housing Scheme 2024. With the help of this scheme, the government will provide financial assistance and other benefits to all the citizens so that they and build their own permanent houses.

How to apply?

Step 1: All applicants who clear the eligibility criteria must visit the official website and fill out the application form to avail of the benefits of the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Step 2: Once the applicant reaches the home page of the official website they must click on the option to apply online.

Step 3: An application form will appear on your desktop screen. The applicant must enter all the details that are asked and attach all the necessary documents.

Step 4: After entering all the details the applicant must quickly review it and click on the option submit complete their process.