Telangana: Common logo for products made by Women’s self-help groups

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that products manufactured by women’s self-help associations across the state will have common branding to promote international sales.

The common branding, name, and logo should reflect ‘Telangana’, said the minister on Tuesday in a review meeting with the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) officials and secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

He said that new branding details should be presented to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and with his permission, the branding works should begin.

“We have made agreements with companies like Flipkart. Products manufactured by Telangana self-help groups are in demand. With attractive packaging, labeling, and branding, the demand for these products will increase,” said the minister.

He said that with attractive branding and packaging, demand for the products will increase.

“This will help in making agreements with international online marketing companies like Amazon and developing the business. The Telangana women’s self-help association should brand their products with this in mind,” he added.

“Telangana is number one in the development of women’s associations and savings. At this stage, branding should be easy, catchy, and in a manner that reflects Telangana so that the products are sold easily and attractively in the international market,” suggested the minister.

He said that the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) is working to bring recognition to the products manufactured by the Women’s self-help associations.