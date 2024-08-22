Telangana: Complaint against Harish Rao for hurting devotee sentiments

The entire area of Yadagirigutta is a holy place, and political or non-religious activities are not permitted, stated the Temple authorities.

Temple authorities file complaint against Harish Rao for hurting devotee sentiments
Hyderabad: Temple authorities filed a complaint against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Harish Rao and others for hurting the sentiments of hundreds of devotees on Thursday, August 22.

Harish Rao visited the Srilakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam temple and reportedly prayed to save people from the repercussions of the sins committed by Revanth Reddy claiming that he broke his promise after having vowed in the name of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy that he would waive off the loans of all farmers by August 15.

In their complaint, the temple authorities stated, “The entire area of Yadagirigutta is a holy place, and political or non-religious activities are not permitted. However, VIPs including Harish Rao, Deshpathi Srinivas, Gongidi Suneetha, and others violated these rules. This act is highly objectionable and has hurt the sentiments of hundreds of devotees.”

Temple authorities have requested that a case be filed under the relevant sections and appropriate action be taken.

