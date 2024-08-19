Telangana: Conductor, nurse help woman give birth on RTC bus

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) conductor and a nurse went out of the way to help a pregnant woman deliver a baby on the RTC bus, as the woman developed labour pains while travelling from Wanaparthy to Gadwal on the morning of Rakshabandhan on Monday.

The woman was going to Gadwal in the TGS RTC Palle Velugu bus to tie Rakhis to her brothers who reside in Gadwal. At around 9 am, when the bus reached close to Nachahally village on the outskirts of Wanaparthy town, the woman suddenly developed labour pains.

Conductor G Bharathi immediately took total ownership of the situation and stopped the bus by the side of the road. Luckily, there was also a nurse travelling on the RTC bus, who helped the conductor. The duo successfully performed a normal delivery of the pregnant woman, who delivered a baby girl.

Both the mother and baby were shifted to Wanaparthy government hospital on a 108 ambulance. The mother and child are known to be healthy.

TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar and Road Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar appreciated the RTC bus conductor and the nurse for showing their presence of mind and going the extra mile while performing their duties.

Last month, another woman gave birth inside a Telangana RTC bus with the help of a female conductor and other passengers.

The passenger identified as Shweta Ratnam gave birth to a baby girl. The pregnant woman who was travelling in the 1Z bus from Mushirabad started having labour pains near Bahadurpura. The passenger gave birth to a healthy girl child with the help of the RTC bus conductor Saroja.