Telangana: Cong factions clash during meet with Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Chaos prevailed during a meeting of Congress’ backward classes leaders in Adilabad when two district-level leaders fought in front of senior leader V Hanumantha Rao.

Videos of the incident showing the two factions resorting to fistfight and sloganeering in front of the senior leader went viral on social media.

The fight broke out between factions headed by Congress’ Adilabad district president Sajid Khan and another leader Kandi Srinivas Reddy.

TS #Congress's internal rift is yet again out in the open in poll-bound #Telangana. Ugly scene prevailed at a meeting in Adilabad where former PCC and minister V Hanumanth Rao was the chief guest. Dist president later suspended the fraction group leader from the party.… pic.twitter.com/pen9ocvQA7 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) August 14, 2023

As per reports, Sajid Khan, a senior leader had ‘nurtured a grudge’ against Srinivas Reddy. The two groups resorted to raising slogans and fistfights, leaving the party’s state leadership redfaced.

According to local media reports, Rao walked out of the meeting after the ruckus. Later, Kandi Srinivas Reddy was suspended from the Congress for anti-party activities.