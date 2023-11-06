Telangana: Cong files plaint against ‘unlawful seizure’ of campaign material 

Telangana Congress party complained to Begum Bazaar police and the Election Commission (EC) on Monday. They claim that their election publicity material was unlawfully seized.

The vice-president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, said in a written statement that the Congress had initiated a unique car campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. “No laws or regulations were violated in its display. Yet Begum Bazar police station unlawfully confiscated the car without presenting any warrant,” he said.

Congress accused police of “acting as puppets of the BRS” and asked for formal written justification concerning the confiscation of their property.

On Sunday, police seized a pink car from the Telangana Congress’s head office. The displayed model car was a pointed jibe at the ruling BRS and its leadership, with stickers reading “90-ml government” and ‘KCR420’.