Telangana: Cong files plaint against ‘unlawful seizure’ of campaign material 

Congress accused police of "acting as puppets of the BRS" and asked for formal written justification concerning the confiscation of their property

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th November 2023 10:27 pm IST
Telangana polls KCR pink car

Telangana Congress party complained to Begum Bazaar police and the Election Commission (EC) on Monday. They claim that their election publicity material was unlawfully seized. 

Also Read
Telangana polls: Police seize ‘KCR420’ car from Congress office

The vice-president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, said in a written statement that the Congress had initiated a unique car campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. “No laws or regulations were violated in its display. Yet Begum Bazar police station unlawfully confiscated the car without presenting any warrant,” he said. 

Congress accused police of “acting as puppets of the BRS” and asked for formal written justification concerning the confiscation of their property. 

MS Education Academy

On Sunday, police seized a pink car from the Telangana Congress’s head office. The displayed model car was a pointed jibe at the ruling BRS and its leadership, with stickers reading “90-ml government” and ‘KCR420’. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th November 2023 10:27 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button