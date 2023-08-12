Telangana Cong launches ‘Thiragabadadham – Tharimikodadam’ campaign

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Saturday launched the “Thiragabadadham – Tharimikodadam” campaign, in a bid to garner public support amid the fast-approaching polls.

The campaign will see over 10,000 leaders and cadre of the party attempting to directly reach out to voters through 12,000-gram sabhas and 3,000 division meetings, the party said in a statement.

Also Read Hurdles cleared for merger of Sharmila’s party with Congress

By the people..

For the people..

Launching "Thiragabadadham-Tharimikodadham" against BRS.



– Unveiling the charge sheet of corrupted BRS party leaders.



– Grassroots out reach



– Praja Courts: A forum for accountability. pic.twitter.com/nFkFva9n1M — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) August 12, 2023

The campaign, which translates to ‘Let’s rise and revolt’, is touted as an aggressive step against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi government.

It includes a chargesheet, postcard movement, and a unique people’s court event.

Citizens can support the campaign through a dedicated missed call number, 7661899899, Congress said.

Under the campaign, Telangana Congress aims to reach out to over 75 lakh households through a door-to-door initiative.