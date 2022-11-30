Telangana: Congress appeals to youth to register for voting

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is holding a special drive across Telangana on December 3 and 4 as part of Special Summary Revision (SSR), and the Congress party made an appeal to the youth on Wednesday to register to vote.

According to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) Minorities Department Shaik Abdullah Sohail, the Congress party has been educating students and young people about the need of signing up as voters.

“All of the booth-level staff members have been instructed to conduct a special campaign in their communities to make sure that all eligible people are registered to vote,” he said.

He urged the youth to apply for voter registration in their respective areas and make use of the special enrolment drive. All individuals who have reached the age of 18, as well as those over the age of 17, can submit their applications at the closest voting place on the 3rd and 4th of December.

“Workers for Congress have been instructed to assist young people in submitting application forms. Ensuring that every eligible voter is included on the voter list is our goal” stated Sohail.

Sohail said “In a democracy like India, the only means of bringing about change is through voting. Therefore, every citizen is required to make sure that they are registered to vote and that they cast their ballots. Additionally, the TPCC Minorities Department is requesting that all Telangana mosque imams make a call to register voters during the Friday congregation on 2nd December.”