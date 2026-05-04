Telangana Congress, BJP, celebrate party victories in ongoing Assembly polls

Hyderabad: Leaders from both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, On Monday, May 4, celebrated their respective parties’ victories in the Assembly elections being conducted in four states and one Union Territory.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the party leadership for the Congress-led UDF alliance’s victory in Kerala calling it an “extraordinary, hard-fought and inspiring victory”.

At the time of writing, the two largest parties of the coalition, Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), had won 56 seats and 18 seats respectively.

The Kerala Assembly has a total of 140 seats.

“On a personal note, I thank all supporters of the UDF and the people of Kerala who showered their heartfelt affection on me during my campaign in Kerala. I shall always be grateful and thank you on behalf of all people of Telangana.” Revanth Reddy stated in a post on X.

“We are two great states with people of great progressive values and democratic ethos, who believe in development and, after a decade of disappointment and betrayal, are set for a great future under Congress government.” he added.

Revanth Reddy campaigning in Kerala

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Telangana too will witness a major political churn: BJP

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the BJP’s success in the West Bengal Assembly elections, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao expressed confidence that Telangana would also witness a major political churn and that people would support the saffron party in a big way.

BJP has won 22 seats in West Bengal and is leading in 181.

Rao, who performed a ‘bhumi puja’ at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting on May 10, said people were observing the transformative changes taking place in the country due to the BJP’s policies and Modi’s governance.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay said that the election results in 4 states and a union territory showed that Congress would never come to power in the country, and that the people have punished the Congress for opposing key bills on the implementation of women’s reservations in the legislative bodies, and the delimitation in the Lok Sabha recently.

Observing that the leaders within the Congress were not accepting the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as their leader, Bandi quipped saying that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress is certain to be buried in the ‘Pataal Lok.’

Telangana Rakshana Sena Founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha, responding on twitter to the Tamil Nadu election results, stated that the people of that state have sent a message to the country that new political forces were needed to change the corrupt politics, by rewriting the history.

In view of her starting a new political party in Telangana on April 25, she emphasized the need for the people to recognize the importance of new political parties to emerge in the present political scenario.

Congress MLC and Government Whip Addanki Dayakar credited Revanth Reddy for the victory of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. He stated that Revanth Reddy’s hard campaigning and the strategies played by him worked for Congress’ victory.

Dayakar specifically mentioned “Nee Po Mone Vijayan” dialogue used by Revanth Reddy against outgoing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s prospects. He said attacking the chief minister by comparing the development in Telangana with that of Kerala’s under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government during the campaign did work in favour of the UDF there.