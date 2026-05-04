Assembly polls LIVE: Saffron surge in West Bengal, BJP poised to clinch state

Four states and a Union Territory are on the edge of their seats as counting day arrives for one of India’s most consequential regional election cycles. West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry all head into Monday, May 4, with counting beginning at 8 am across thousands of centres, each under tight multi-tier security.

The results will reshape political fortunes across the country, with ripple effects that stretch well beyond state boundaries.

Across all five regions, tens of thousands of counting officials, security personnel and micro-observers are deployed, the strongrooms are being unsealed and the machines are ready to speak. The wait is finally over.

10:14 am: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was leading over her nearest BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari by 1,996 votes in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency after the first round of counting on Monday, according to the Election Commission data.

Banerjee secured 3,666 votes, while Adhikari polled 1,670 in the initial round.

Security personnel stand guard outside a vote counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly election results day, in Kolkata, on Monday, May 4.

10:09 am: Data from the ECI website shows the BJP leading in West Bengal and Assam, while the Congress is ahead in Kerala, the data of which was last updated at 10:06 am.

10:03 am: TVK crosses the 100-mark in Tamil Nadu. The DMK is at 46 and the AIADMK is 69. The Vijay-led party is close to the halfway mark in the state.

Felix Gerald, spokesperson for the TVK, tells India Today that the party is confident of being the major party and form the government.

9:49 am: Vijay’s TVK leading in all Chennai seats in Tamil Nadu. DMK’s MK Stalin is trailing in the Kolathur Assembly seat.

Election Commission allots ‘whistle’ symbol to Vijay’s TVK

9:43 am: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, is now trailing in West Bengal’s Bhabanipur, while Mamata is ahead for now.

9:40 am: The BJP has reason to celebrate, not just because of West Bengal and Assam, but also for making further inroads in Kerala, where the saffron party is leading in 11 seats.

9:35 am: According to India Today, actor Vijay’s TVK surges ahead of both the DMK and the AIADMK, ahead in 82 Assembly seats. The DMK is leading in 52 and the AIADMK in 62 in Tamil Nadu.

An election official demonstrates an electronic voting machine (EVM) during vote counting at a counting centre, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, May 4.

9:32 am: This is what the ECI voting data shows at 9:30 am. The battles across the four states and a Union Territory heats up.

9:27 am: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, speaking to media persons, said Hindus have voted for the BJP, while Muslims have voted for the TMC. “Hindus have consolidated for the lotus,” he said.

9:26 am: No rallies celebrating the victory of candidates will be allowed anywhere in West Bengal on Monday, a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said.

The official also said the poll panel is looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach counting centres. “No rallies celebrating wins of candidates following the announcement of results will be allowed anywhere in the state today,” special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters.

9:22 am: BJP crosses the halfway mark in West Bengal also, leading in 152 seats, according to early trends NDTV is showing. The Trinamool is ahead in 106 seats. These are, however, very early trends.

9:20 am: BJP crosses the halfway mark in Assam, leading in 72 seats. Congress is leading in 23 Assembly seats in the northeastern state.

9:18 am: Here’s what the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) data at 9:15 am shows.

9:06 am: In Kerala, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is ahead in 39 seats vs the Left Democratic Front (LDF) leading in 20. Meanwhile, the BJP is ahead in 110 seats in West Bengal, as against the Trinamool leading in 90. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK is comfortably ahead in 59 seats, while there is a close battle between the TVK (30) and the AIADMK (29).



In Assam, the BJP is ahead by a massive 69 seats, as against the Congress leading in 18 seats. In Puducherry, the NRC is ahead in 10 seats vs five for Vijay’s TVK.

Kozhikode: Election officials count postal ballots during the first round of vote counting for the Assembly elections at a counting centre, in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Monday, May 4.

8:58 am: UDF leading in 30 seats vs the LDF in 10 Assembly constituencies in Kerala as postal ballots are being counted, according to India Today.

VIDEO | Kerala Polls Results 2026: Strong room opened in SKMJ School, Kalpetta as the counting underway.#KeralaPollResults2026 #Results2026WithPTI #AssemblyElectionResults2026



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7n2j2TCIqB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 4, 2026

8:53 am: BJP ahead in 69 seats in West Bengal vs the Trinamool Congress leading in 45 Assembly seats. The saffron party is also comfortably ahead in Assam’s 44 Assembly seats against the Congress leading in 14, according NDTV reporting early trends.

8:45 am: DMK comfortably ahead of the AIADMK, with the MK Stalin-led party leading in 40 seats.

8:43 am: Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is leading in the TMC stronghold of Nandigram, which has been a prestige battleground in the state election.

8:39 am: According to TV9 Bangla, the TMC was leading in around 69 seats in West Bengal, while the BJP was ahead in 65 seats. Zee 24 Ghanta showed the BJP leading in 79 seats and the TMC in 63.

Figures from Republic Bangla indicated that the BJP was ahead in 38 seats, while the TMC was leading in 15. ABP Ananda showed a close contest, with the BJP leading in 54 seats and the TMC in 51.

8:35 am: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari leading in postal votes in Bhabanipur in West Bengal, where TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is trailing. This was one of the big battles to watch in the state where the two leaders are going head-to-head.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

8:32 am: The ruling BJP was leading in 10 of the 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam, while the opposition Congress was ahead in six, according to initial trends shown by television channels.

8:28 am: BJP and TMC are leading in 12 seats each in West Bengal, as a neck-and-neck competition emerges.

Security personnel and officials outside a vote counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly election results day, in Kolkata, on Monday, May 4.

8:26 am: The ruling BJP was leading in 10 of the 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam, while the opposition Congress was ahead in six, according to initial trends shown by television channels.

8:23 am: Congress is leading in nine seats in Kerala. The LDF is leading in four, while the BJP is leading in one seat in the initial counting of votes.

8:18 am: BJP leading in Assam, which even the exit polls predicted.

8:17 am: Congress-led UDF leading in seven seats in Kerala against the LDF leading in two.

8:13 am: Trinamool Congress leads on 5 seats versus the BJP on 2 in West Bengal, the most watched state in this edition of Assembly polls.

8:07 am: Vijay-led TVK gets first lead in Tamil Nadu. Likely to be postal ballots. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF gets early leads. However, it’s a long way to go!

8:00 am: Counting of votes begins. In Bengal, the verdict is set to decide whether the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC returns to power for a fourth consecutive term or the BJP scripts history by forming its first government in the state.

7:55 am: Strong rooms across the four states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, have been opened as counting set to begin at 8 am.

#WATCH | Keralam Elections 2026 | A strong room opened in Thiruvananthapuram. Counting of votes to begin shortly.



(Video Source: IPRD) pic.twitter.com/qDqwIPTTFC — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

7:51 am: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal said all preparations are in place for the counting of votes. “All the halls are ready, there are 458 halls, and everything is set. Micro-observers have also been arranged wherever required,” he said.