Telangana: Congress councilor held for creating ruckus in theatre

Nalgonda: Congress party councilor Jonny Pasha was arrested allegedly for creating ruckus inside a theatre in Nalgonda,police said on Thursday.

“Jonny Pasha had a fight with three persons in a theatre in Miryalguda. When we reached the spot, police tried to stop him but he did not listen and created a ruckus there, in which three people received minor injuries,” said the Superintendent of Police (SP), Nalgonda, Telangana.

The party councillor was taken to the police station and a case was registered.

Later, Pasha was sent to judicial remand. A total of four people have been remanded in the case with an FIR registered against Jonny pasha councillor, Shoyab, Hajji, and Fasi.