Telangana Congress crisis: Angry seniors receive call from Priyanka Gandhi

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi has reportedly expressed unhappiness over the ongoing ruckus in the Telangana unit of the party over appointments to different committees on Monday.



The Congress leader has enquired about the row between party original leaders and migrants or those who joined Congress from other parties, mainly TDP, in the last few years with AICC secretaries and has reportedly invited senior party leaders to Delhi for a discussion on their problems with the Congress leadership.



About eight party leaders have been reportedly asked to visit Delhi post-Christmas as the party leadership is busy with the ongoing Parliament session.



Nadeem Javed was sent as AICC secretary to Telangana to keep her informed about party affairs in Telangana.



Javed, after speaking to leaders in Telangana and noting down their objections towards the new appointments in the party reverted to Priyanka and believed to have told that the aggression among the leaders was serious and could go out of hand if not sorted out at the earliest.

The party has to first get its act together on the ‘Haath se haath jodo’ programme from January 26 in every state where Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra had passed through.

Twelve members of the so-called migrant group shot off their resignation letters to AICC in charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore. Both groups are claiming to be doing everything to save Congress.

The leaders are considering submitting a representation to AICC chief, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi apprising them of their issues.

While a different group of leaders, who are reportedly unhappy with the working style and decisions taken by, Telangana Congress party chief, A Revanth Reddy, is also looking to join the informal camp of disgruntled leaders and discuss their issues with the party’s high command.

A few congress members have found fault with Revant for engineering the resignations of his close aides or the 12 members from TDP who joined the party ranks.



They claimed that the top and senior leaders should be allowed to lead the padayatra in their respective districts.