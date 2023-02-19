Telangana Congress demands Rs 50L ex-gratia for Khadeer’s family

Mohammad Khadeer died at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad after the Medal police allegedly brutally tortured him causing major injuries that led to his death.

Hyderabad: AIMIM demands murder case against Medak cops over man's death
(Photo: Screengram/Twitter)

Hyderabad: A day after Mohammed Khadeer died of alleged custodial torture by Medak police, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy demanded the government provide exgratia of fifty lakh rupees to the kin of the deceased.

Terming the incident atrocious Revanth Reddy demanded exgratia for Khadeer’s kin and a probe into his death. “I strongly condemn this atrocious act and & SIT enquiry & exgratia of 50 lakhs to Khadeer’s family,” tweeted Revanth.

In his last video, Mohammad Qadeer, as a ‘dying declaration’, alleged that the Medak police thrashed him for 5 days and they tried to cover it up.

Telangana DGP orders probe into Khadeer’s custodial death case

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar on Saturday directed the Inspector General of Police to supervise the probe of the alleged custodial torture-related death of the 35-year-old labourer who was picked up by Medak police, suspecting his role in a theft case.

