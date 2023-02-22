Telangana Congress files complaint with Human Rights Commission over dog menace

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday approached the State Human Rights Commission seeking immediate directions to the government for taking action against dog menace.

Following the gruesome incident of a pack of stray dogs attacking and killing a four-year-old boy in Amberpet on February 19, the Congress leaders demanded stringent action against Telangana government, the state’s Minister for Municipal Administration, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner and GHMC Mayor alleging human rights violations and sought immediate directions to the state administration to take measures.

In a complaint filed with the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC), the TPCC leaders said stray dogs were attacking people in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, especially children and elderly, and mentioned the incident of the four-year-old boy, who was mauled to death by street dogs.

The incident sent shock waves after a video of it went viral on Tuesday.

The TPCC leaders accused the Telangana government representatives of responding in a most irresponsible manner by allegedly making statements disregarding the human rights of citizens of Hyderabad.

“Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao claimed that dog population must be artificially controlled, which ridicules his own incompetency and inefficiency. It is the minister himself who is responsible for the control of dog menace in the state,” they said.

The Congress leaders further said GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi blamed the dogs that were hungry for attacking the citizens. It is the job of the mayor to safeguard the lives of citizens and to control dog menace, they said and also urged financial assistance to be provided to the family of the deceased boy.

TPCC President and party MP A Revanth Reddy also attacked the BRS government over the incident and alleged that Rama Rao miserably failed in discharging his duties as a Municipal Administration minister.

“A four-year-old boy has been mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad. You say sorry to the boy’s family while the Mayor maintains that the stray dogs (which attacked the dogs) were hungry. This is the most inhuman government. How could the minister justify about portraying Hyderabad as a global city when these kind of incidents are occurring,” Reddy said.

In another incident of street dogs attacking children reported from the city, a four-year-old boy playing outside his house in Chaitanyapuri on Wednesday was bitten by stray dogs, following which he suffered bleeding injuries, according to his mother.

The boy’s mother told media that four-five dogs chased three children and attacked her son resulting in scratches and bleeding injuries to him and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

She said her neighbours were feeding the stray dogs despite objections. “Earlier also, stray dogs attacked the locals and complaints were made to municipal authorities then and they caught the dogs. But the neighbours, who were feeding them got these dogs released and they are attacking the children,” the woman claimed.