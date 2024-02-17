Telangana: Congress govt ‘insincere’ on caste survey, says Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha alleged that the Congress-run state government is not sincere in conducting caste survey as promised during the Assembly elections.

On February 16, the Telangana Legislative Assembly passed a resolution to take up a comprehensive door-to-door household caste survey in the state and implement various plans for the progress of the backward classes, SC and ST citizens and other weaker sections.

BRS MLC K Kavitha termed the survey as a ‘false hope’. “Doesn’t the government know that the survey would not stand legal scrutiny without statutory backing,” she wrote on X questioning why no consideration was being taken with states such as Karnataka and Bihar that have completed caste surveys.

On being questioned about a possible alliance between BRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar said she does not have any awareness on the topic.