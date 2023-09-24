Telangana Congress highlights efforts for women’s reservation amidst criticism

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the party’s historical efforts in promoting women’s reservation in local institutions and to counter the allegations against the local leader for being absent during proceedings of Women’s Reservation Bill.

The tweet acknowledged the role of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who initially introduced a bill aimed at providing reservation for women in local institutions.

This vision became a reality during the tenure of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, resulting in 15 lakh women benefiting from these political reservations.

It also stated that in 2010, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, the Congress government introduced a bill proposing a substantial 33 percent reservation for women without any conditions, such as census data or constituency redistribution.

The Congress alleges that, the current BJP government’s version of the bill includes conditions designed to delay its immediate implementation, citing various reasons.

Despite this, the Congress, under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, stood in support of the bill, aligning with the vision of Rajiv Gandhi and the party’s policy, it added.

The Congress emphasized the significance of adhering to the decisions made by their National President, asserting that these decisions shape the future of the nation.

While some Congress leaders were unable to attend due to their commitment to state interests, the party expressed disappointment in the politicization of the issue.

The Congress concluded by highlighting the dedication of their MPs, who tirelessly fought for the interests of Telangana in Parliament, contrasting it with KCR’s stance on the bill.