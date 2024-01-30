Telangana: Congress invites applications from ticket aspirants for LS polls

Hyderabad: The Congress on January 30, Tuesday, invited applications from ticket aspirants for the soon upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Making the announcement, Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the state Congress made a unanimous resolution making the AICC and its chief Mallikarjun Kharge the complete authority on the selection of candidates.

Revanth informed that the applications will be considered until March 3.

“A special committee has been instated to scrutinise the applications. Ministers and in charges have been assigned to all 17 Parliament segments,” he added.

The key decisions were announced after a TPCC meeting presided over by the TPCC chief along with Telangana AICC incharge Deepadas Munshi, AICC secretaries Rohit Chaudhary, Mansoor Ali Khan, Vishnu Nath, and others.

Also Read Drinking water: Telangana CM allots Rs 1 cr spl fund to each Assembly

The chief minister said that there are chances of elections taking place in 60 days. “The Rajya Sabha schedule is already out. They will take place in Telangana as well. The cadre has to work hard for good results,” he said, in the meeting.

Public meetings from Feb 2

The TPCC chief informed that the Congress will go into the public with meetings starting February 2. “The first meeting is in Indravelly. Efforts must be put to make it a massive success,” he said, to leaders in the meeting.