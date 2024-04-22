Telangana: Congress leader files nomination from Karimnagar sans B-form

Hyderabad: In typical Congress fashion, party leader Velichela Rajendra Rao filed his nomination for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat even as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is yet to formally announce a name for the seat.

Rajendra Rao went along with Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar in a huge cavalcade, showcasing that he has support from Prabhakar, who is in-charge of Karimnagar district from the party.

However, it may be noted that even though party leaders can file nominations, it is only when the Congress issues the ‘B-Form’ that the candidature is official. Like Rajendra Rao from Karimnagar, Congress leader Pulipati Rajesh Kumar also filed his nomination from the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency against the sitting MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on April 21.

The developments come as the Congress has still not announced the candidature for the Hyderabad, Khammam and Karimnagar Parliamentary seats due to the internal lobbying that is going on from different factions.

In fact, the party’s delay has surprised Congress leaders from Telangana as elections are less than a month away for the Lok Sabha polls. Apart from Karimnagar and Khammam seats, Hyderabad is less of a headache for the party as it is said to have an unofficial understanding with the AIMIM.

Both sides have reportedly come to a truce after the grand old party won the Assembly elections last year. Many state leaders were for it as they want to use the AIMIM for Muslim support in districts outside of Hyderabad. It is to be seen how the state leadership reacts to Rajendra’s nomination for Karimnagar.

For the Khammam seat, the tussle is between deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who want it for their kin. The issue with Bhatti is that his brother Mallu Ravi is already contesting on a ticket in this election.

Moreover, given that Ponguleti virtually helped the party come to power by sweeping all the MLA seats in the erstwhile Khammam district during the last state election, he is also seeking the seat. Both have been reportedly called to Delhi by the party high command for discussions.