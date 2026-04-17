Telangana Congress leader questions BJP MP Arvind over turmeric board

Hyderabad: Nizamabad District Congress Committee President K Nagesh Reddy questioned MP Dharamapuri Arvind regarding the National Turmeric Board on Thursday, April 16.

Reddy also held Arvind responsible for challenges faced by the turmeric farmers in Nizamad. The DCC President alleged that the farmers continue to protest despite the establishment of the board and questioned the effectiveness of the board.

Demand for Minimum Support Price

Addressing the media at the Congress office, Reddy said that implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) would help the turmeric farmers and urged Arvind to take up the issue with the Centre.

The DCC president claimed that during his tenure as the market yard chairperson from 2004 to 2014, many operational challenges were addressed. “Online trading was introduced in 2014 in the undivided state to enable wider participation in procurement, though it initially created apprehensions among farmers,” Reddy added.

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Reddy said that the “Point Zero” system introduced by the Centre in 2016, faced operational issues initially which took two years to resolve. “Nizamabad remains one of the largest turmeric markets in the country, with arrivals of nearly 10 lakh quintals annually, competing with markets such as Sangli and Erode, ” he claimed.

The DCC president alleged that recent updates in the online trading system have excluded the Nizamabad market, speculating a conspiracy. He questioned why the market was not included despite the presence of a Turmeric Board.

He also urged the Centre to restore inclusion of Nizamabad in the updated system and ensure farmers are given better prices.