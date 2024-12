Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool Congress MP Mallu Ravi has demanded the Centre confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister Dr P Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday, December 26.

He was speaking with the media after paying his last tributes to Manmohan Singh in Delhi on Friday, December 27.

Also Read Role of Manmohan Singh in Hyderabad Metro Rail

He said that the former Prime Minister’s name always reminds him of the reforms he has introduced in the country, and felt that because of the services he has given to the country, he deserved Bharat Ratna.