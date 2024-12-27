Role of Manmohan Singh in Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh played a key role in the Hyderabad Metro Rail project in 2007.

The government led by him approved financial assistance of Rs. 1,639 crore under a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme, a program to support Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in infrastructure.

Hyderabad Metro Rail

Now, it has become the third longest operational metro network in the country after Delhi Metro and Namma Metro.

It is funded by a public–private partnership (PPP), with the state government holding a minority equity stake.

Recently, a senior official said that Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. (HMRL) is speeding up the land acquisition process for the old city metro between Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Chandrayangutta.

Manmohan Singh dies at 92

On Thursday night, Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92.

Singh’s death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted to the Emergency ward around 8:30 PM in critical condition.

Singh is the only PM who held the Prime Minister’s office without winning a popular vote. He ended his 33-year-long parliamentary innings in the Rajya Sabha on April 3.

He is known as the architect of India’s economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics.

Known for various projects, Manmohan Singh’s government played a key role in the Hyderabad Metro Rail too.