Telangana Congress plans massive ‘Vote Chori’ signature drive

Hyderabad: AICC Congress in-charge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan, has called upon party cadres to take the ongoing campaign against “vote chori” with utmost seriousness.

She instructed leaders to collect lakhs of signatures from villages across Telangana by October 15 and send them to the AICC headquarters.

Addressing a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, September 23, along with PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Natarajan said Telangana stood first in the party’s digital membership enrollment drive and urged leaders to show the same spirit in backing Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide protest against the BJP’s alleged vote manipulation.

Also Read Congress appoints 22 observers for Telangana DCC prez selection process

PM Modi secured power for 3rd time with EC’s help: Natarajan

She accused Prime Minister Modi of securing a third term in power through support from the Election Commission and vote rigging, stressing that “people must be made fully aware of the scale of irregularities.”

She further suggested that with local body elections approaching in the state, party workers should organise special camps in villages to explain “vote rigging” issues to the electorate while simultaneously pushing the signature campaign on a large scale.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, several MLAs, and PCC office bearers attended the online meeting.