Telangana: Congress political vengeance has ruined state, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, January 13 said that the Congress government’s political vengeance has ruined Telangana.

Rao’s remark comes after Hurzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was arrested in Hyderabad for questioning a Congress MLAs loyalty during a meeting. “Telangana, which flourished under the KCR government’s rule, in the last 10 years was ruined due to the political vengeance under the Congress government in the last 13 months,” Rao remarked.

He further attacked the Congress government for booking and arresting Reddy adding that cases were booked on the BRS MLA for asking about the political affiliation of an MLA, who defected to another party. Cases were being booked against elected public representatives and political parties were being attacked when questions were being raised on the Congress government failures.

The Siddipet MLA accused Telangana chief minister A Revath Reddy of stressing on suppressing the opposition rather than the promises made to the people of Telangana. “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was more focused on suppressing the opposition voice and subjecting them to harassment and sidelined the fulfillment of six guarantees,” he added.

The former Telangana minister questioned the Congress government’s commitment to implementing its seventh guarantee of ensuring democratic values.