Telangana: Congress to celebrate 30 years of Muslim reservation

Hyderabad: The Congress in Telangana will accelerate its preparations to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Muslim reservations in the state and in Andhra Pradesh, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin. The event will be held on Sunday, August 25, and the venue for the celebration would mostly be either Indira Bhavan or Prakasam Hall, which will be decided soon.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Syed Nizamuddin said that imminent Muslim MPs of the party from different states of india have been invited and are expected to attend the event, including Mohammed Rakibul Hussain from Assam, Tariq Anwar, Dr. Mohammed Jawed from Bihar, Advocate Shafi Parambil from Kerala, Hamidullah Sayeed from Lakshadweep, Imran Masood from Uttar Pradesh, Syed Naseer Hussain from Karnataka, and Imran Pratapgarhi from Maharashtra.

Syed Nizamuddin also said that Congress leaders elected in local body polls, under the BC-E reservation are also invited to the celebrations.

On August 25, 1994, the then Congress CM K Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy issued a government order in the Andhra Pradesh state (erstwhile joint state) assembly, implementing a law which included Muslims among 14 other castes to be given reservation. The community was given 5% reservation which was later reduced to 4%.

In the wake of the BJP”s efforts to “dismantle reservations”, the Congress led event highlights its efforts to educate the public on the importance of preserving this reservation, said Nizamuddin.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already assured that the Congress government will continue to defend the 4% Muslim quota, and Shabbir Ali has been actively countering the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to target Muslim reservation. Through this event, the Congress party intends to send a clear message to every household about the necessity of protecting Muslim reservation at all costs,” Waliullah Sameer, DCC President, Hyderabad added.