Telangana: Congress will win Munugode by-elections with a huge majority, says Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MP and former state party president Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday expressed confidence that the party would win the Munugode by-elections with a comfortable majority.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Congress candidate Palvai Shravanti, was addressing a series of corner meetings in Enagandla Tanda, Allapuram, Koyalagudem, Ellambavi, and Ellagiri in Munugode constituency on Saturday.

He said that despite TRS and BJP distributing huge money and liquor among voters, Congress candidate Palvai Shravanti has been receiving tremendous responses from the people, especially women.

“Since TRS and BJP leaders are corrupt, they wrongly assumed that they could bribe all others, especially the Munugode voters. However, both the parties are unable to campaign freely as many villagers are questioning their non-performance,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the voters to give one opportunity to Palvai Shravanti, a young qualified woman, who has been associated with the people of Munugode since her birth and also served them along with her father late Palvai Govardhan Reddy.

“You have given one opportunity to Prabhakar Reddy (TRS) and Rajagopal Reddy (BJP). Both have betrayed you and did not fulfill any of the promises they made to you. This time, give just one opportunity to Palvai Shravanti who will prove to be a better leader than all others,” he appealed.

Listing out the failures of the TRS and BJP governments, the Congress MP said that no section of the society was happy with the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He said unemployment was at its peak and PM Modi did not fulfill the promise of giving two crore jobs a year. Stating that almost 40 percent of voters in Munugode were young, he asked whether BJP or TRS did anything to provide them with a job. He further said KCR did not even fulfill the promise of giving an Unemployment Allowance of Rs. 3,016.

Appealing to the youth not to get lured from the offers of cash or liquor by the BJP and TRS, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the timely benefit would ruin the lives of the future generation.

“If you vote for BJP or TRS by taking Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 10,000 per vote, you will benefit only once. But if you vote for Congress and elect Palvai Shravanti, it would force both BJP and TRS governments to fulfill the promises they made to you. They will be forced to give you a job, and a house and fulfill other promises and you will benefit every month,” he said.