Telangana: Constable, home guard clash over bribe, suspended

Hyderabad: A constable and a home guard in Suryapet have been suspended following a physical altercation at the Penpahad police station, Suryapet district over the distribution of a bribe, referred to locally as ‘mamool.’

On December 28, Constable J Ravikumar and Home Guard G Srinu collected Rs 1,500 from a tea stall owner, claiming it was for a Christmas gift.

However, a dispute arose when the constable offered only Rs 500 to the home guard, who insisted on receiving an equal share of the amount.

The disagreement escalated into a physical fight at the police station, despite attempts by other officers to intervene.

The incident prompted an inquiry by senior police officials, leading to the suspension of both individuals.

They were attached to the Superintendent of Police’s office following the disciplinary action taken on January 2.

