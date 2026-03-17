Telangana: Contract workers at MGM hospital protest over unpaid wages

The protestors urged government officials to take note of the fact that Sri Krishna Agencies has failed to pay their wages for the past several months.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2026 3:31 pm IST
Group of contract workers protesting inside MGM hospital over unpaid wages in Telangana.
Contract workers at MGM hospital protest over unpaid wages

Hyderabad: Distressed over unpaid wages for 10 months, contract workers held a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday, March 17.

Revocation of GO 34 challenged

The contract workers also protested against the revocation of Government Order 34. At least 15 contract workers protested in front of the hospital superintendent’s office, raised slogans such as “Clear the pending dues” and ” We want justice”, demanding the payment of dues.

They alleged that the Telangana government is being insensitive towards them. “It is not right to revoke the order through which we were recruited by the hospital,” one of the protestors said.

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The workers further alleged that the hospital superintendent said that the dues would be paid only when the contractors returned to their recruiting agency.

Demand of immediate payment of salaries raised

They demanded that the salaries be paid at the earliest.

They added that there were 38 contract workers recruited through the agency five years ago, and many of them quit due to unpaid salaries.

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The protestors urged government officials to take note of the fact that Sri Krishna Agencies has failed to pay their wages for the past several months.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2026 3:31 pm IST

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