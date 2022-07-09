Telangana cop suspended over rape, attempt to murder charges

Hyderabad: Circle Inspector Marredpally, K Nageshwar Rao has been suspended after a woman filed a complaint against him for alleged sexually assaulting and attemping to murder her and her husband. The victim filed a complaint at the Vanasthalipuram police station.

A case has been registered against the CI under sections 376(2) (being a police officer commits rape), 307 (Attempt to murder), 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), and 365 (Whoever kidnaps or abducts any person with the intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the victim, in 2018 Nageshwar Rao hired the victim’s husband for some of his agricultural work and for a sum of Rupees 10,000. Later, he started giving him Rs 15,000 per month, till February 2021.

When the victim’s husband was at work the accused forcefully took her into his agricultural land without informing her husband. The victim was able to reach out to her husband and informed him of the same.

The victim’s husband called Nageshwar Rao and warned him that he will inform his family about it, following which Nageshwar Rao dropped his wife back and asked for forgiveness.

Following the altercation, Nageshwar Rao sent one Sub Inspector and Constable and summoned them to the Task Force office where he thrashed the couple. He also captured photos and videos of the couple with Ganja and threatened to file a case against the complainant’s husband under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) if they reveal anything to his family.

On July 6 2022, Rao, aware that the victim’s husband was away for work, allegedly called the victim over and asked her to fulfil his sexual desire. The victim informed the same to her husband, who returned home immediately.

The next day, July 7, the accused came to their residence and thrashed the victim and raped her. In the meantime, the complainant’s husband returned home and attacked the CI with a stick.

The inspector used his revolver to hit the victim’s husband and threatened him that he will file a fake case of running a brothel against them.

The CI then forcefully took them away with him in his vehicle. The couple was able to escape after their car met with an accident near Ibrahimpatnam Lake.