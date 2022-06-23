Telangana: Cops lathi-charge NIMZ oustees during KTR’s trip to Zaheerabad

Hyderabad: Locals protested against the laying of the foundation stone for a defence unit during Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s tour of the Zaheerabad National Investment and Manufacturing Zones (NIMZ) on Wednesday. The police lathi-charged protestors, which resulted in the injury of about 15 people.

The villages in the Jharasangam and Nyalkal mandals route heading to Zaheerabad NIMZ were blocked by the police. Many farmers from Mamidigi, Metal Kunta, Chilapally Thanda of Nyalkal, and other villagers made an attempt to cross despite the presence of police.

The villagers wanted to meet KTR to express their worries and demand fair compensation for the areas the government purchased to create the NIMZ. But the police prevented them from accessing the NIMZ.

The oustees then smashed the windshield of a police vehicle, prompting police to arrest and transport some protesters to Raikode police station. Meanwhile, police sources informed that approximately 1,200 oustees had been arrested since Tuesday night, The New Indian Express reported.

BSP state convenor condemned the lathi charge by the police and attacked KTR and the TRS party for its ‘atrocities’ against the people.

“We condemn the police lathicharge on poor farmers who are losing their lands in #NIMZ Project in Zaheerabad at the behest of @KTRTRS. It’s time to raise our voice against the atrocities of ⁦@trspartyonline⁩ on the people of Telangana. అన్నదాతల ఉసురు తగులుతది మీకు,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Only 2,900 acres of the total 12,634 acres that the government intended to buy in 17 towns have actually been bought. The officials initially paid 5.65 lakh per acre of patta land, 4 lakh per acre of allotted land, and Rs 3.25 lakh per acre of uncultivated land for one group of farmers. Later, they gave another group of farmers Rs 4.25 lakh per acre for allotted land and 7. lakh per acre for patta land. The locals have been demanding for Rs 15 lakh per acre.