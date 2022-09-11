Telangana: Cops save motorist’s life; rescue him from a culvert

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man, Munnur Kapu, of Pochannapet village, Bacchannapet Mandal in Janagaon district fell down along with his bike in flowing water at Kolanupaka culvert.

The Rachakonda police headed by the Yadadri traffic station house officer’s team were continually monitoring the Kolanupaka culvert to prevent calamities. They were assisted in the same by Alair (Law and Order) police station.

Traffic police officials P Veda Vyas, Shaik Abdul Kalam and crane driver MD Hussain who were deputed to regulate traffic at the said place immediately reached the place and rescued the motorist with the help of the locals.

The road has been completely closed on either side with stoppers as water flow has increased drastically.