Telangana: Country-made bomb explodes near bus stop in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Panic triggered at the Husnabad RTC bus stand in Siddipet district on Tuesday after an explosion of a country-made bomb occurred in the area.

According to the police, the country-made bomb exploded when a fruit vendor ran his cart over it around 9.45 am. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.



Police also discovered five such bombs in the bushes near the bus stop. These explosives are commonly used to deter wild boars from foraging through agricultural crops, said sources.

An #explosion near the #Husnabad bus station in #Siddipet dist on Tuesday, created panic among the people, no one was injured.

Police rushed to the spot, during search operation, #Bombsquad found 5 country-made #bombs in a cardboard box, police investigating.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/EExKhsvfOF — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 23, 2022

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the bombs are used to scare wild boars in agricultural fields. We believe it was dropped by accident by someone riding a bus. However, we are probing from all angles”, said police.

Husnabad police officials arrived at the scene with a bomb disposal team after receiving a distress call.



Police have informed that CCTV footage around the area of the explosion is being reviewed for investigation.



According to police, the bomb was made with charcoal and gunpowder, tied in a ball with a white thread, and does not have a separate trigger button, but explodes when pressed.