Telangana couple die in road accident in Tirupathi leaving 3 children orphaned

The accident happened on Renigunta-Kadapa highway in Tirupathi district, when a private bus rammed their car.

Couple from Patancheru die in accident on Renigunta-Kadapa highway in Tirupathi district on Monday, January 20.

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a couple died in an accident when their car was rammed by a bus while they were returning from pilgrimage, leaving their elder daughter battling for life, and two more children orphaned.

The incident happened on the Renigunta-Kadapa highway in Tirupathi district on Monday, January 20, when Sandeep Shah (45) and Anjali Devi (40), who, along with their three children, were returning home to Patancheru in Sangareddy district of Telangana, after touring Tirupathi, Tiruchanur, Arunachalam and Kanipakam.

As their car reached Kukkaladoddi, a private tourist bus hit their car, leaving Sandeep and his wife Anjali dead, and their elder daughter Chanchala Shah critically injured. Their younger daughter Sonali Shah and son Rudrapratap Shah escaped with minor injuries.

As per reports, though the family had taken driver Naresh Kumar along with them, the accident was known to have happened when Sandeep took over the wheel after asking the driver to sit in the rear seat.

Sandeep’s parents had migrated to Patancheru from Bihar in search of livelihood. Sandeep was doing business to support his family, by taking an apartment on rent in Seetarampuram colony near Patancheru.

