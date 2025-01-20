Telangana man jailed for life in Kuwait, wife claims false charges, seeks help

Hyderabad: The wife of Mohammad Abdul Sohail, a 34-year-old man from Telangana who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Kuwait has appealed to the minister of external affairs (MEA), Dr S Jaishankar, for legal help.

Sohail, a resident of Bodhan in Nizamabad district, was employed as a plumber in the maintenance department of Gulf Engineering Company at Adan Hospital in Kuwait. He was arrested on December 5, 2021, following allegations of involvement in a drug-related case.

According to Sohail’s wife, Anwari Begum, the arrest stemmed from a misunderstanding. Sohail, who often worked long shifts, had stopped at a hotel for lunch when a stranger handed him a suspicious parcel. Moments later, the police arrived and took him into custody.

This incident came to light after Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan shared a letter written by Begum to the government.

.@DrSJaishankar Sir, One Mohammad Abdul Sohail from Bodhan, Nizamabad District of Telangana State who was working as plumber with Gulf Engineering Company in Maintenance Department in Adan Hospital was arrested on 5th Dec 2021 while he was carrying a parcel of his roommate and… pic.twitter.com/dJn2cjAa3b — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) January 19, 2025

Begum, who is struggling to raise their two young children alone, said that her husband’s arrest was based on a false charge.

She has expressed the family’s dire situation, noting their inability to afford legal counsel or manage daily expenses.

She also highlighted the emotional toll the ordeal has taken on their children and her efforts to make ends meet. “Every week, Sohail calls home and insists on his innocence, expressing his distress over being falsely implicated,” she said.

Begum has appealed to Dr Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to urgently step in, provide legal aid, and work towards securing her husband’s release and safe return to India.